Report: Gabriel Barbosa interested to join West Ham

West Ham United are looking to sign a striker in January, and Brazilian international Gabriel Barbosa could be one of the new arrivals at the London club.
Earlier this week, Gianluca di Marzio reported that West Ham are in pole position to sign the Brazilian striker who will be allowed to leave the club on loan.
Di Marzio reported that he Hammers have contacted Inter Milan over the signing of the 22-year-old striker, and that talks are underway between the two clubs.
Italian website Calcio Mercato now reports that Barbosa is ready to fly to England to discuss a move to the London Stadium.
Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Everton are also reportedly keen but the Hammers are leading the race for his signature.
Barbosa joined Inter in 2016 for a transfer fee to be worth £25 million. He has struggled during his time at Inter, but has rediscovered his form for Santos whilst on loan, where he scored 18 goals in 35 games (one in the Copa Libertadores) for the Brazilian side.
Flamengo are looking to sign Barbosa on a permanent deal, but Inter want him to play in Europe.