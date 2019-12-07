Report: Gabriel Barbosa admits he wants to play in Premier League and dreams of playing alongside Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

Liverpool would come up against Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in the Club World Cup final if both teams win their semifinals, and a certain Brazilian striker will be looking to prove himself at all costs.
Gabriel Barbosa, aka Gabigol, will come up against Roberto Firmino, and scouts from across Europe’s big league will be running the rule over the former.
Liverpool could be amongst them having once tried to sign the 23-year-old in 2017.
The Reds are by no means short of options in the attacking department, but they could do with a striker with 43 goals in his last 56 games for club.
Barbosa has admitted he would love to play for Liverpool and alongside Firmino, and that should hand them a transfer boost.
“Firmino is great, I really admire him. He’s been successful for many years in Europe. He is a powerful forward and he has been great for Brazil. He is an inspiration that I look up to,” Gabigol told The Sun.
“It would be a pleasure to play with him. Maybe we could team up for Brazil in the future and Liverpool is a team that everyone wants to play for. But it’s hard to talk about this at the moment. My focus is totally on the Club World Cup.
“I like the Premier League very much. It combines technique, strength and speed. I always follow the games from Brazil. It really is a place I would like to play. It’s one of the best leagues in the world. Every player dreams of being a champion and winning the Premier League must be indescribable.”
Gabigol has been in sublime form since joining Flamengo on loan from Inter Milan, with his most important contribution coming in the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate.
The Argentine outfit were leading a goal up until the final minutes of the game, but the Brazilian’s late brace helped his side to victory in the 2-1 win.
The forward will be more than keen to prove himself in Europe after failed stints at Inter and Benfica, and Liverpool could take a punt if he impresses against them should they meet in the coming days.