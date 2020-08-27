Report: Fulham want Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga

According to The Daily Telegraph, Fulham are looking to bring Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga to Craven Cottage this summer following promotion to the English Premier League.

The Argentine’s playing chances at Spurs could reduce after boss Jose Mourinho brought in Joe Hart to replace Michel Vorm, but Fulham are offering him an opportunity to become first-choice goalie.





Manager Scott Parker currently has Marek Rodak and Marcus Bettinelli as his options, but he is keen to bolster that department with a goalkeeper that has Premier League experience, and Gazzaniga brings that to the table.

The 28-year-old featured in 25 games across all competitions for Tottenham last term after Hugo Lloris picked up a long-term injury, but he could become third-choice goalie following Hart’s arrival.

Fulham also have Fabri – who spent last season on loan at Mallorca – and Jordan Archer in their goalkeeping ranks, but Gazzaniga has the quality to make the starting berth his, and it will be interesting to see if he will be keen on a move.

He joined Tottenham from Southampton for £2 million in the summer of 2017 on a five-year deal, reuniting with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, but has only made 37 appearances thus far and won’t be becoming first-choice anytime soon.

That chance awaits him at Fulham, though, and it will be interesting to see if he wants the move.