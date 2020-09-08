Report: Fulham want PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan

According to Sky Sports, Fulham are in talks with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain about bringing goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to Craven Cottage this summer on a season-long loan.

The France international spent last season on loan at Real Madrid in a deal that saw Keylor Navas move the other way, but he is back at PSG after it ended.





The French giants want Areola’s £100,000-a-week wages off their bill as they are well-stocked in the department, and Fulham appear keen.

The newly-promoted Premier League side want a new goalie and have already been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Paulo Gazzaniga.

Areola made nine appearances for Madrid last season and has been linked with Arsenal.

The Gunners could be without Emiliano Martinez who is looking to leave if he isn’t guaranteed the number 1 spot, and the club could look to land the PSG man as a replacement.

The 27-year-old will want to be first-choice at his next club, and Fulham are willing to offer him that opportunity.

They will likely be paying just half of his current wages should a loan move work out, and having such a quality goalkeeper will play a huge role in boosting their survival chances in 2020-21 and going forward.