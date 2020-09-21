Report: Fulham to make their interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Juan Foyth formal in the coming days

According to The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler, Fulham hold interest in Watford defender Craig Dawson and Tottenham Hotspur’s Juan Foyth, and they are expected to make the interest formal in the coming days.

Manager Scott Parker wants to bolster his defence after his side shipped seven Premier League goals in their first two games of the new campaign, and landing the Spurs man and Hornets star could come very handy in order to boost their survival chances.





Fulham have also linked with Sassuolo defender Marlon Santos, but they will have to part with at least £14 million to have a chance of landing the Brazilian.

Foyth is expected to leave North London this summer as he is clearly not in boss Jose Mourinho’s plans this term and going forward.

The Argentine has also been linked with Leeds United, with his fellow countryman Marcelo Bielsa also keen on strengthening his options in defence.

Foyth can play at both centre-back and right-back, and that versatility will definitely come handy at Elland Road.

If he will get to play regularly should he move to Leeds remains to be seen, though, and he could prefer to move to Fulham in order to get much-needed chances on the pitch.