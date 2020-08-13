Report: Fulham looking to beat Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion to Wigan Athletic’s Antonee Robinson

According to The Sun, Fulham are looking to beat Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion to the signature of Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson.

West Ham United have also been linked with the USA International who was close to joining AC Milan in January after Pablo Maldini recommended him to the club and convinced him to join them.





Robinson is available for £1.5 million following Wigan’s relegation, and Fulham are ready to pay.

The Craven Cottage outfit are also offering better personal terms than rivals Sheffield and West Brom, and they hope to talk him into joining in the next two days.

Joe Bryan is Fulham’s first-choice left-back, but 23-year-old American could fancy his chances of beating him to a starting berth given his huge quality and potential.

Robinson scored just once and assisted another in 38 Championship games for Wigan last term, but his attacking abilities can be highlighted in a better side, and he will be keen to prove himself in the English top-flight.

Fulham could do with such a player within their squad as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if they can pip other suitors to his coveted signature.