Report: Fulham keen to sign Chelsea’s Bakayoko on loan

A report published by Calciomercato has claimed that Fulham are keen to rescue Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko from his loan spell at AC Milan.
After struggling to find consistency with Chelsea last term, Bakayoko was loaned out to Milan.
The France international has however struggled to settle into life in Italy.
There have already been reports suggesting that the Italian club will send Bakayoko back to Stamford Bridge in January.
A loan move to Fulham can take place as Bakayoko has not played competitively for Chelsea this season.
With Chelsea flying high at the moment, it is hard to see the 24-year-old Bakayoko being re-integrated into Maurizio Sarri’s first team this season.
Fulham are currently on the bottom of the Premier League standings and could face a difficult battle to avoid relegation this season.
A player of the caliber of Bakayoko could improve the quality of their midfield.
It will be a win-win situation for both parties as it will also present the player with an opportunity to find form again.