Report: Fulham join Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar race

Fulham are yet to secure a point in the Premier League this term, suffering a third consecutive defeat on Monday at the hands of Aston Villa.

Scott Parker’s side have now shipped 10 league goals since returning to the top-flight, prompting director of football Tony Khan to go on Twitter and admit that they have been poor.





The Fulham chief also revealed how his side have failed in their attempts to land a centre-back, with a £13 million move for Sassuolo’s Marlon falling through after he failed his medical.

I should + will apologize repeatedly for that performance. I’m sorry everybody. We all need to do a better job. Everyone at the club for the past year worked really hard to get the team up, & now we need to work significantly harder to stay up. I promise better efforts than today — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2020

The Craven Cottagers are looking to sign a centre-back before the summer transfer window shuts, and they are ready to punch above their weights from the look of things.

According to The Sun, Fulham are plotting to pip Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants the Slovakian centre-back, but the Serie A giants are holding out for £45 million.

The North Londoners have been prepared to offer between £30 million and £35 million for the services of the 25-year-old, and while Inter want to cash in on him, they want more from suitors.

Fulham will have to outbid Tottenham and convince Skriniar with a huge salary for them to have the slightest chance of getting such a deal done.

They have signed six players thus far this term but clearly need to concentrate on quality and not quantity, and it appears that they are ready to do so with an audacious bid for the Inter star.