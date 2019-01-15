Report: Fulham eye move for West Ham forward Michail Antonio

According to reports from ESPN, struggling Premier League side Fulham are interested in signing West Ham forward Michail Antonio in the January transfer window.
Antonio, who is on £70k-per-week wages at the club, is a key player for Manuel Pellegrini and the the Hammers are determined to keep him at the club.
The versatile forward, who can also play in midfield and at full-back positions, has made 19 Premier League appearances, starting 11 of those, scoring two goals and providing three assists.
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is desperately looking to bolster his squad during the January transfer window, and has earmarked the 28-year-old as a fantastic option for his side.
Antonio is a fantastic player, and would be a very good signing for Fulham. However, with Mark Arnautovic’s future now hanging in balance, it is highly unlikely that West Ham will sanction his departure.
However, Fulham are one of the high spenders in the league, and it remains to be seen whether they submit any tempting bid for Antonio as Ranieri is looking to steer the club to Premier League safety.