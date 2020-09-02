Report: Fulham eye move for Everton target Bertrand Traore

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Lyon winger Bertrand Traore in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Cottagers are ‘looking into the possibility’ of signing the 24-year-old winger, who has two years left on his present deal at the French club.





The report claims that Lyon are prepared to sell Traore this summer.

However, Fulham are likely to face competition from a host of Premier League clubs including the likes of Newcastle United, Leicester City, Everton, and Crystal Palace.

Traore has done well for Lyon since his £9m move from Chelsea. He is playing regularly for the French outfit and has made 126 appearances for Lyon, scoring 33 goals and providing 17 assists.

However, it seems he could be on his way out of the club, and several Premier League clubs are ready to offer him a route back to English football.

Fulham have made some eye-catchy signings already. Scott Parker has signed Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, and Mario Lemina, and he is now looking to bolster his attacking options.

Everton are also interested in signing him, but it remains to be seen whether they make any formal move for him.

The Toffees are reportedly close to signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, but Traore on a decent transfer fee could prove to be a shrewd addition as well.