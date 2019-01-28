Report: Fulham eye move for Antonio Valencia

According to reports from The Sun, relegation-threatened Premier League side Fulham are keen to sign Antonio Valencia from Manchester United in January.
The 33-year-0ld, who joined Manchester United in 2009, made more than 300 appearances and won two Premier League titles.
The 93-cap Ecuador international is out of contract in the summer, and United will let him leave on loan, or on a free transfer, before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
The report claims that Fulham and Newcastle are showing keen interest in the right-back (started as a winger under Sir Alex Ferguson), who has dropped down the pecking order at the club.
Fulham have really struggled this season despite spending big in the summer transfer window.
The Cottagers find themselves 19th in the Premier League table, and they have the worst defensive record in the league.
Valencia would be a smart signing for them. He is still good enough to make an impact and can bring his wealth of experience to the side.
He has made just five Premier League starts this season, and could be tempted to make a move away from Old Trafford this month.