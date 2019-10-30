Report from medical expert reveals Everton winger Bernard could be out for three to six weeks

Everton were dealt a massive injury blow during their 3-2 loss to Brighton at the weekend, with Brazilian winger Bernard getting withdrawn in the 30th minute following a knock.
Subsequent scans have shown that the 27-year-old sustained a grade 2 medial ligament injury on his right knee, and while the club has vowed to get him back in action as soon as possible, it could take a little while.
According to The Athletic, a medical expert has revealed that it could take between three to six weeks for the injury to heal, and adding the number of days it could take him to attain full fitness afterwards, Bernard could be spending quite some time on the sidelines.
The Toffees forward has proven crucial to manager Marco Silva’s most recent playing style – which has seen him deploy the Brazilian and Alex Iwobi as two number 10s, with the former coming in regularly from his position on the left to create a numerical advantage.
Bernard’s being on the left of Everton’s attack helped the team become more fluid in the final third, with Iwobi playing freely behind the striker.
His absence meant Silva had to play Richarlison in the position during last night’s League Cup win against Watford, and it will be interesting to see if he will stick with the decision going forward.