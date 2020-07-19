Report: Fresh doubts over Harry Winks future at Tottenham Hotspur

According to The Mirror, there was doubts over the future of Harry Winks at Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been reported that Tottenham – as well as Premier League rivals Everton – are interested in signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton in the summer transfer window.





The report has claimed that should Spurs be able to secure the services of the 24-year-old Denmark international this summer, then Winks ‘is the most likely player to leave north London’.

The 24-year-old midfielder is reportedly valued at between £25 million and £30 million by Tottenham.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Winks has made 24 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham this season.

The England international also played five times in the Champions League for the North London club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Winks made 17 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Spurs, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made eight starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for Tottenham last season, according to WhoScored.

Winks is a very good midfielder, and perhaps Spurs should not be hasty in selling him this summer even if they sign Hojbjerg.