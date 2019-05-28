Report: Freddie Woodman becoming frustrated at Newcastle United

According to reports from the Chronicle, Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is becoming frustrated at St. James’ Park due to lack of regular opportunities.
The 22-year-old is regarded highly at Newcastle after coming through the youth ranks, but he has still barely featured for Rafael Benitez’s side.
He has spent loan spells at Hartlepool United, Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, and many believe that he has the potential to become the first choice goalkeeper at the club in the future.
However, with Woodman struggling for games on Tyneside, he is becoming increasingly disillusioned with his long term future at the club.
Martin Dubravka has been outstanding in goal for Newcastle, and it has become difficult for Woodman to break into the first team.
Moreover, he has been denied moves away from Newcastle for the past two transfer windows, and as a result he is craving for first-team action.
The England U21 international is desperate for regular games, and chances are high that Newcastle could send him out on loan.
Most importantly, he has just 12 months left on his current contract, and the Magpies could face a tough battle to keep him at the club in the long run.