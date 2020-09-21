Report: Four Tottenham players could leave before transfer deadline

Tottenham Hotspur have signed five players this summer, and Jose Mourinho is still expecting more arrivals.

However, with Spurs operating on a relatively small transfer budget, the north London club will now look to offload some of their players to raise funds.





According to reports from Sky Sports, the likes of Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and Serge Aurier are among those who could move on before October’s deadline.

Aurier has attracted interest from clubs in Italy and Russia. The Ivory Coast international was linked with a move to AC Milan, while Premier League rivals Wolves also showed interest in him.

Spartak Moscow made enquiries for Aurier earlier this month and they are confident of signing him.

Foyth was linked with a move to Leeds United, and it remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa’s side make any formal move for him.

Another player who could leave the club is Dele Alli. The England international was dropped from the squad during Spurs’ 5-2 win against Southampton.

Sky Sports claim that a number of clubs, including Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in signing Alli in this transfer window.

Mourinho has confirmed that Alli remains a part of his plan, but Spurs would consider a departure if there’s a tempting offer.