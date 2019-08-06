Report: Four players could leave Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has hinted today that he would be looking to make a few additions in the final few hours of the summer transfer window.
Newcastle United have made five signings, of which two are expected to join the Under-23 side.
With just two days left for the transfer window to slam shut, the Magpies could be looking to offload a few players in order to free up the space and the wage bill for new additions.
According to reports from the Northern Echo, three players – Jack Colback, Henri Saivet, and Achraf Lazaar could leave the club before the deadline day.
Bruce handed Colback a life-line by including him in pre-season matches, but it seems he is surplus to requirements at the club.
Newcastle have depth and quality in the central midfield area and therefore the Magpies will not mind if the club decides to offload him.
Strangely, Newcastle are also considering to send Javier Manquillo on loan this summer.
The 25-year-old Spaniard has impressed in the pre-season, and many Newcastle fans are baffled over the club’s decision.