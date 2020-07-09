Report: Former West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini officially joins Real Betis

Former West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has officially joined La Liga outfit Real Betis as their manager and will take charge when the 2020-21 campaign kicks off.

📣 OFICIAL | Manuel Pellegrini, entrenador del #RealBetis a partir de la próxima temporada 🤝🆕💚 ¡Bienvenido! 👋🇨🇱 ➡ https://t.co/Yn8vyu9gO1 pic.twitter.com/CcVAJ2QgEX — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) July 9, 2020

The Chilean has been out of work since he was sacked by the Hammers last December, with David Moyes replacing him.

West Ham won just five league games and drew four prior to Pellegrini’s exit, losing nine.

The result left them in 17th place after picking up 19 points, and their form under him played a huge role in their relegation struggles.

West Ham have won just three league games since Pellegrini left, drawing three and losing 10.

They are currently 16th in the table with four games left, with four points separating them from the relegation zone.