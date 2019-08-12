Report: Former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan to join Liverpool on a short-term basis

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to miss action for the next few weeks after he picked up a calf injury against Norwich City on Friday night.
The Reds only have Adrian as their back-up and are now looking to bring in former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan to Anfield on a short-term basis.
The 35-year-old was released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season and has been part of Liverpool’s squad during pre-season, joining the side on their pre-season tour of America to provide back-up due to a shortage of goalkeepers.
Lonergan has since continued training at Melwood, and is set to sign a short-term contract with the club.
The Englishman had two stints with Leeds, spending the 2011-12 and 2017-18 campaigns at Elland Road where he made 45 appearances across all competitions.
Lonergan joined League One side Rochdale in February on an emergency loan and will now look to provide much-needed cover and competition for Adrian.
The ex-Whites goalie was deemed surplus to requirements by manager Marcelo Bielsa upon his arrival last summer, leaving Leeds by mutual consent.
The veteran has definitely done enough to convince Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp of his quality, and it will be interesting to see if he will make any first-team appearances going forward.
Since Lonergan’s departure, the Whites haven’t been short of quality options in the goalkeeping department, though, with Kiko Casilla coming in from Real Madrid in January, while French goalkeeper Illan Meslier recently arrived on a season-long loan from Lorient.