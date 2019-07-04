Report: Former Everton star Phil Jagielka edging close to Sheffield United return

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, former Everton centre-back is close to returning to Sheffield United.
Sheff U. Jagielka return happening. Useful extra body.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2019
The former England international has been training with Burnley in a bid to keep up his fitness as he looks for a new club after leaving Goodison Park last month.
Jagielka moved to Everton from Sheffield for £4 million in 2007, and he successfully established himself as a Toffees legend after scoring 19 goals in 386 appearances and becoming club captain in 2013.
The Blades could do with his experience as they return to the top-flight, and fans will definitely love to see the 36-year-old return.
The veteran centre-back spent seven years with Sheffield’s first-team following his promotion from the youth set-up after two years in the academy, and he went on to make 287 appearances, scoring 22 goals.
Jagielka was also a success internationally, earning 40 England caps after making his debut in 2008 and making it to the UEFA Euro 2012 and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Sheffield need to make their squad Premier League-ready ahead of 2019-2020, and adding the Everton legend is way to go.