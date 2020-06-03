Report: Florian Kamberi to miss out on dream Rangers move

According to The Scottish Sun, Florian Kamberi will miss out on a dream move to Rangers on a permanent basis.

Kamberi joined Rangers on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old forward’s loan deal at the Gers was until the end of the season, meaning that he has now gone back to his parent club Hibernian.

According to The Scottish Sun, Kamberi’s dream is to join Rangers on a permanent basis this summer, but Steven Gerrard’s side are prioritising other attacking targets at the moment, such as Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes.

The report has claimed that the Albanian will miss out on a dream move to Rangers, but he has offers from clubs in five different countries – England, Poland, Turkey, Cyprus and Germany.

Stats

During his loan spell at Rangers, Kamberi made one start and five substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The forward also plays 137 minutes in the Europa League for Gerrard’s team, according to WhoScored.

In the first half of the season, the 25-year-old forward scored three goals in 20 Scottish Premiership matches, and scored three goals in two Scottish League Cup ties for Hibernian, according to WhoScored.