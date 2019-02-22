Report: Five players could leave West Ham in the summer

According to reports from Football London, West Ham could sell some of the players at the end of the season as Manuel Pellegrini will look to fund a summer spending spree.
Pellegrini was active during the summer window in his first season in charge as he signed nine new players. However, he still needs to shape the squad to his own taste, and could sell some of the players.
West Ham have done well this season, but the Chilean still needs to strengthen the squad. But he may have to sell as many as five players to garner the funds.
The report claims that Arthur Masuaku, Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll, Lucas Perez and Javier Hernandez could be offloaded next summer.
Carroll will be a free agent in the summer, and chances are likely that he won’t be given a new deal at the club. And there won’t be many fans who would be upset at the prospect of losing the former Liverpool striker.
The same could be said for Masuaku and Perez, but 26-year-old Obiang remains an utility player, and fans might not be so receptive to the idea of losing him.