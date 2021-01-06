Report: Five clubs interested in signing Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis

According to reports from The Athletic, five clubs are showing keen interest in signing Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis on loan in January.

The 22-year-old has managed 47 minutes across four substitute appearances in 15 Premier League games so far, and he badly needs a run of regular games this year to continue his progress.





The report claims that five clubs are interested in signing Davis on a short-term deal.

Preston North End are long-term admirers, while Stoke City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City are also in the mix for his signature.

SL View: Should Davis go out on loan?

Davis is highly-rated by the club. He graduated from the Villa academy and signed a new four-year contract in September which shows the club has full trust in his ability.

However, he is behind Ollie Watkins and Wesley in the pecking order. With Wesley out injured, he is currently the back-up striker to Watkins.

Dean Smith, the Villa boss, is currently not prepared to let him go out on loan. Davis is expected to get some minutes in the FA Cup clash against Liverpool but could struggle for game time again once Wesley, Ross Barkley and Trezeguet return to full fitness from their injuries.

At the moment, a move away from Villa Park looks unlikely for Davis. However, towards the end of the transfer window, his situation could change.

The Athletic claims that Villa are assessing attacking options and may sign another forward, either on loan or permanently. Should that happen, Davis could be allowed to leave on loan.