Report: Fiorentina want Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

According to Foot Mercato, Serie A side Fiorentina are interested in signing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos this summer, but they need to sell before they are able to buy the Colombian.

The Ibrox club want at least £18 million for the signature of the 24-year-old, and it remains to be seen if suitors will meet their asking price.





Lille have also been linked with Morelos since the summer transfer window opened, but they have already landed David Jonathan, and it isn’t clear if a move for the Rangers star is still on the cards.

Another Ligue 1 outfit Marseille have also been linked with Morelos, but they are looking to seal a loan deal for his signature this summer.

El Bufalo fell out boss Steven Gerrard and reportedly told the Light Blues that he wants out this summer.

He was left out of the squad that secured a 2-0 win against Kilmarnock, with Gerrard insisting he wasn’t mentally and psychologically ready for the game.

Morelos failed to impress with his attitude in training and it appeared that Gerrard had clearly had enough.

However, he has returned to the squad and nothing much has been heard from Rangers’ end.

The Scottish Premiership giants have already brought in Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten in preparation for Morelos’ potential exit, and they aren’t short of striking options with veteran Jermain Defoe also available to provide quality cover.