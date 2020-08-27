Report: Fiorentina keen to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira

Serie A outfit Fiorentina are looking to bolster their midfield this summer, and they have earmarked Lucas Torreira as a potential midfielder.

According to reports from Sky Italia (h/t The Sun), La Viola have made the 24-year-old their ‘top priority’ signing this summer.





The Uruguay international joined the Gunners in 2018 from Sampdoria and has made 89 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals.

The report claims that he appears surplus to requirements at The Emirates with Mikel Arteta happy to sell him.

The Gunners boss is hoping to raise extra transfer funds by offloading several members of his squad and could see his kitty boosted by the sale of Torreira.

Fiorentina are desperate to bring him back to Italy. The club’s current sporting director is Daniele Prade, who was at Sampdoria when Torreira was at the Italian club.

However, according to reports from La Nazione, the two clubs are poles apart in regards to the player’s asking price.

Arsenal are demanding a fee in the region of €30 million (£27m) for the player, and that puts Fiorentina out of the race for his signature.

The combative midfielder struggled for game time after the Premier League restart and vented his frustration for the lack of continuity.