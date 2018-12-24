Report: Fiorentina interested in Southampton striker

A report published by Sky has claimed that Italian Serie A side Fiorentina are interested in signing Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini next month.
When Gabbiadini first arrived at St Mary’s in January 2016 from Napoli, he looked like he could go on to become one of the best strikers in the Premier League.
During his first six-months with the club, he went on to score six goals from 12 appearances in all competitions.
However, things have since gone pear shaped for the Italian international.
He managed just five goals from 33 appearances in all competitions last term.
He has so far only managed one goal from eight Premier League appearances this season.
With the Saints set to be involved in the relegation dogfight this season, Gabbiadini is one of the players whom they should aim to offload next month and they should bring in a more confident striker to replace him.
Despite his struggles during recent months, Gabbiadini still has admirers in his homeland of Italy with Fiorentina and Bologna reported to be interested in signing him.