Report: Filip Benkovic open to Celtic return

Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic is open to a return to Celtic next season after enjoying a fantastic 2018-19 loan spell with the Bhoys.
The 21-year-old Croatian centre-back, who joined the Foxes on a five-year contract for a fee in the region of £13m from Dinamo Zagreb, spent the last season on loan at Celtic.
The defender made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Bhoys and made a solid impression.
Benkovic has had an initial chat with Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester boss, about his plans for him next term. According to reports from the Herald, nothing has yet been decided, but the Croatian isn’t ruling out a return to Glasgow in the summer.
The young defender has suggested that although he doesn’t know what the future holds for him, he really did enjoy his time with the Scottish champions. He feels that he has become a much better player now, and that the experience of playing for Celtic has helped him a lot.
Celtic fans will love to see Benkovic return to the club for another loan spell in the summer, and his latest comments should lift their spirits.
“I always want to improve and the club have helped me do that,” said Benkovic.
“I wouldn’t rule out coming back to Celtic and you never know where life will take you. Being on the pitch at the end with all of the boys was such a special feeling. I have had a lot of good moments here but winning the treble Treble has to be the best.”