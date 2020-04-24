Report: FIFA wants Saudi Arabia government to resolve the numerous disputes involving their domestic clubs ahead of Newcastle United takeover

According to Eurosport journalist Manu Lonjon, world football’s governing body FIFA wants the Saudi Arabia government to resolve the numerous disputes involving their domestic clubs ahead of Newcastle United takeover.
Concerning the Newcastle takeover, FIFA has made it known that it is concerned about the numerous unresolved disputes that concern Saudi Arabian club sides, who are under the authority of the Saudi government. (1/2)
2/2 Ittihad, for example, are in a number ongoing wage disputes with ex-employees (Da Costa, Bilic), agent commissions that are unpaid, and Brazilian side Gremio is awaiting transfer fee payments. Ittihad face a 2-yr transfer ban & suspension from Asian Champions' League (AFC)
About my last tweets.
It is a question of authority. FIFA wants to be sure that they are listened to in this matter, which has not been the case necessarily in recent decisions. This is not jeopardising the deal.
However, their concern about how the country’s domestic league is run doesn’t in any way jeopardize the Public Investment Fund’s proposed £300 million takeover of the Premier League club.
The English Premier League has the final say on the takeover, and is currently carrying out its Directors’ and Owners’ test.
Amnesty International and BeIN sports have both written to the Premier League to block PIF’s attempt to own Newcastle given Saudi’s human rights record and broadcasting piracy accusations.
However, the takeover is expected to go through as the PIF-backed PCP Capital Partners, owned by finance broker Amanda Staveley have already deposited a nonrefundable £17 million.
The £283 million balance will be paid once the documents have been signed off, and Magpies owner Mike Ashley was said to be hours away from confirming the sale last week.
However, the Saudis insisted on a delay as their business custom is to wait until full completion before making an announcement.
An official announcement is expected early next month, and eager Newcastle fans remain hopeful as they look forward to Ashley’s departure.