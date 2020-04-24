Blog Teams Newcastle United Report: FIFA wants Saudi Arabia government to resolve the numerous disputes involving their domestic clubs ahead of Newcastle United takeover

24 April, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News

According to Eurosport journalist Manu Lonjon, world football’s governing body FIFA wants the Saudi Arabia government to resolve the numerous disputes involving their domestic clubs ahead of Newcastle United takeover.

However, their concern about how the country’s domestic league is run doesn’t in any way jeopardize the Public Investment Fund’s proposed £300 million takeover of the Premier League club.

The English Premier League has the final say on the takeover, and is currently carrying out its Directors’ and Owners’ test.

Amnesty International and BeIN sports have both written to the Premier League to block PIF’s attempt to own Newcastle given Saudi’s human rights record and broadcasting piracy accusations.

However, the takeover is expected to go through as the PIF-backed PCP Capital Partners, owned by finance broker Amanda Staveley have already deposited a nonrefundable £17 million.

The £283 million balance will be paid once the documents have been signed off, and Magpies owner Mike Ashley was said to be hours away from confirming the sale last week.

However, the Saudis insisted on a delay as their business custom is to wait until full completion before making an announcement.

An official announcement is expected early next month, and eager Newcastle fans remain hopeful as they look forward to Ashley’s departure.

