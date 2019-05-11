Report: Fernando Llorente set to leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente will leave the north London club at the end of the season once his contract expires.
The 34-year-old has mainly been a back-up and cover for Harry Kane since arriving from Swansea in the summer of 2017, but has been of great importance to their Champions League heroics in the absence of the injured England international, scoring the decisive goal that helped Spurs advance to the semi-finals at the expense of Manchester City.
Llorente was also unplayable during the 3-2 victory over Ajax on Wednesday night, with his height and hold-up play wrecking a lot of damage on the hosts’ defence.
However, Tottenham want a younger striker who can be an option in the long-term, and the Spaniard is certain to be part of those leaving this summer as manager Mauricio Pochettino makes necessary squad changes.
The Lilywhites have already sounded out agents about recruiting a replacement for the former Juventus striker, and the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1 will most likely be his last game for the club.