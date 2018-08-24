Report: Fenerbahce want Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko

Turkish champions Fenerbahce are reportedly looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko before the end of this month.
Fenerbahce’s head of recruitment is the former Tottenham chief Damien Comolli and he wants to bring the French midfielder at the Turkish club.
While English Premier League clubs cannot sign any players except free agents, they can offload players to other leagues. The Turkish transfer window is open till September 1, and The Sun reports that Fenerbahce are ‘leading the bid’ for his signature.
Sissoko joined Spurs for around £30 million in 2016 and has failed to justify his price tag. The 29-year-old made 15 Premier League starts last season, and further 18 times from the bench but he has often lacked consistency.
The report adds that Fenerbahce want to sign the midfielder on loan with the option of a permanent deal.
Pochettino must reject all loan offers for Sissoko
The Frenchman, who is on £80k-per-week wages at Spurs, has a contract at the club till 2021. He may not be a popular figure among the fans, but selling him on loan would be a ridiculous idea.
First of all, Spurs need to utilise their squad depth to the fullest given they haven’t signed any players this summer. They will be involved in all of the four competitions, and Pochettino will be looking to rotate the squad. It means, Sissoko will be needed and he will be a handy option, just like what he did last season.
Secondly, if indeed Spurs want to sell, it has to be a direct transfer. They invested heavily on the player and should be looking to recoup a major chunk of the money they spent on him.