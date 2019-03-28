Report: Fenerbahce eye move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been in terrific form this season, and his performance for the Ibrox club has caught the attention of Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce.
According to reports from Takvim, Fenerbahce has earmarked Morelos as their top priority signing in the summer transfer window.
The Colombian international has enjoyed a fantastic second season spell in Scotland, and has received plenty of adulation from pundits and former players after scoring a remarkable 29 goals in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side.
However, his impressive performance has caught the attention of Fenerbahce who are desperate to sign a striker this summer.
During the summer transfer window of 2018, Fenerbahce made an approach to sign Morelos, and it seems they are ready to rekindle their interest.
The report claims that Fener coach Ersun Yanal has put Morelos at the top of his wish list, and the club scouts have been regularly following him this season.
The club Sporting director Damien Comolli is now preparing to open talks with Rangers about whether a deal for Morelos is indeed possible.
Rangers will want to keep their star player with them and it would take around £20 million for any potential suitor to prise him away from Ibrox.