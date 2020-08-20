Report: Felipe Anderson wants West Ham United exit

According to The Sun, Brazil international attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson is seeking a transfer away from West Ham United after being sidelined by manager David Moyes.

The 27-year-old is down the boss’ pecking order after struggling to impress last term, and he is considering his future at the London Stadium as a result.





Anderson is open to returning to Lazio who are currently looking for a midfielder after David Silva snubbed them for Real Sociedad, but the Serie A outfit only want to pay around half of the initial £36 million West Ham parted with for his signature in the summer of 2016.

Despite his recent struggles in the attacking third, the Brazilian isn’t short of options, with some clubs in Italy, France and Spain monitoring his situation with the Hammers.

The London club are open to selling Anderson for the right amount, but they aren’t willing to make much of a loss on a player who still has two more years left on his current deal.

The former Lazio start hit the ground running after joining West Ham, scoring nine goals and assisting four others in 36 Premier League games.

However, he ended last term with just a goal in 25 league appearances, doing next to nothing in the club’s fight to secure top-flight survival.