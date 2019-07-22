Report: Fee agreed for Jordan Hugill to leave West Ham United for Wigan Athletic

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, West Ham United and Wigan Athletic have agreed a fee for the transfer of striker Jordan Hugill.
WEST HAM. WIGAN. Fee agreed for Hugill. Player wants a chunk to leave Hammers to make up for his pay drop at Latics. Ongoing. But can't be ongoing for long.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2019
However, the deal is still being delayed as the 27-year-old wants to get paid to leave in order to make up for his significant drop in wages at the Championship club.
Wigan are offering to pay Hugill £20,000-per-week, and it’s half of what he currently earns at West Ham.
Since arriving at the London Stadium in January 2018 from Preston North End for £10 million, the flop, who he has failed to score a single goal, has only featured thrice for the east London outfit, with all of those coming from the bench.
Hugill spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, scoring seven goals in 41 appearances as Tony Pulis’ side missed out on the play-offs spot by just a point.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini doesn’t have him in his plans, and he made it clear by dropping him from the pre-season squad that went to the Far East for the Premier League Asia Trophy despite having Javier Hernandez as his only available striking option.
Wigan have agreed to pay £3 million for Hugill, but West Ham could be forced to give him some of the fees they receive in order to persuade him to leave.