Report: FC Porto interested in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose

According to The Guardian (Transfer Live blog, 3:37pm, October 5, 2020), FC Porto are interested in signing Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day.

It has been reported that Porto are looking for a replacement for Alex Telles, who is on the verge of joining Manchester United.





According to Sky Sports, Telles is undergoing a medical at United, and the left-back will join the Premier League club in a £15.4 million move today.

Porto are looking for a replacement, and, according to The Guardian (Transfer Live blog, 3:37pm, October 5, 2020), they are looking at Rose.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur for FC Porto

Rose spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle United, and it is clear that he does not feature in the plans of Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho.

It would make sense for the England international left-back to at least look into the option of joining Porto.

Porto are a massive club and won the Portuguese league title last season, and they will play in the Champions League in 2020-21.

With Rose out of contract at Tottenham at the end of next season, it will be interesting to see if the North London club sell him or send him out on loan.