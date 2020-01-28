Report: Farhad Moshiri personally told Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha he would play for Everton before move fell through

Everton are yet to make any major January signing thus far ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline, with only Jarrad Branthwaite arriving from Carlisle United to join the under-23s.
It remains to be seen if Carlo Ancelotti’s side will bring in anyone in the coming days, but they surely could do with one or two quality additions to boost the squad.
Everton, currently 12th in the table, haven’t had an impressive Premier League campaign by any standards, but finishing in top-five is still very much possible with only four points between them and Manchester United.
Their poor form cost Marco Silva his job, but maybe a slightly different summer transfer window would have improved their fortunes.
The Toffees wanted Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, but were priced out of a move after the Eagles refused to do business for anything below their £80 million asking price.
Everton went for Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi in the end, landing the Arsenal academy graduate for an initial £28 million.
Signing Zaha would have most likely improved the Toffees’ attack given his ability to single-handedly influence games with key moments of brilliance.
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri wanted the Palace star, and The Athletic claims the majority shareholder personally told Zaha he would play for Everton.
The 27-year-old has just three goals and two assists in 24 EPL games this term, but those numbers would possibly be much more if he was playing at Goodison Park as opposed to the defensive style at Selhurst Park.
Everton will look to make quality signings at the end of the campaign, and the presence of Ancelotti will definitely attract top players, but will Moshiri eventually get his man?