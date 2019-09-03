Report: Ex-West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez took £92k-a-week cut in wages to join Sevilla

According to Sportsmail, Mexico international Javier Hernandez took a massive pay cut to leave West Ham United for Sevilla yesterday.
The 31-year-old earned around £145,000-a-week at the London Stadium after signing a three-year deal upon arriving from Bayer Leverkusen two summers ago, but now earns around £53,000-a-week at the La Liga club.
Hernandez’s decision to take a £92,000-a-week pay cut has come as a huge surprise to Sevilla’s director of football Monchi, but it is definitely a huge financial relief for West Ham.
With just 17 goals in 63 appearances for the Hammers, it’s safe to say the former Manchester United striker didn’t particularly live up to the expectations after registering 39 goals in 76 appearances for Leverkusen.
West Ham aren’t short of attacking options despite allowing the Mexican leave on Europe’s summer transfer deadline day, but manager Manuel Pellegrini could be forced to bring in additions in January if need be.
The East Londoners can have no complaints about how their window went, and after starting the campaign with two victories and a draw in their four opening league games, they will fancy their chances of challenging for a top-seven this term.