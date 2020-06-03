Report: Everton’s plan regarding Muhamed Besic

According to The Liverpool Echo, Everton will sell Muhamed Besic in the summer transfer window.

Besic joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal from Premier League rivals Everton in the summer of 2019.

The Liverpool Echo has claimed that the 27-year-old defensive midfielder will not stay at the Blades beyond the end of the month even if the season stretches into July.

The report has added that Everton will then either sale or loan out the Bosnia and Herzegovina international defensive midfielder this summer.

Disappointing Everton spell

Besic has been on the books of Everton since the summer of 2014 when he joined from Ferencvaros for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £4 million.

Much was expected of the defensive midfielder when he arrived at Goodison Park, but he has failed to establish himself as a key figure in the team over the years.

The 27-year-old was on loan at Middlesbrough in 2018-19 and was send out on another loan deal to United last summer.

According to WhoScored, Besic has made two starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Blades so far this season.

The defensive midfielder has also scored once in two FA Cup ties and has played in two EFL Cup games for Chris Wilder’s team this campaign, according to WhoScored.