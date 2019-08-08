Blog Teams Everton Report: Everton’s move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha off, fans react

Report: Everton’s move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha off, fans react

8 August, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Sky Sports, Everton’s move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is off as the Selhurst Park outfit have ended their transfer business for the summer.

The Ivory Coast international emerged as a target for the Toffees in recent weeks, but they were prised out of a move.

Everton reportedly were willing to include players as makeweights in a deal in order to convince Palace to part with Zaha, but that wasn’t enough either.

The winger handed in a transfer request this morning, but it was too little, too late.

A lot of Everton fans are disappointed with the news, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

Manager Marco Silva wants to boost his attack despite already bringing in Italy international striker Moise Kean from Juventus, and was keen to get the deal for Zaha over the line.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn have been identified as Everton’s back-up plans should a move for the Palace star fall through.

However, with less than 35 minutes to go before the window shuts, it remains to be seen if there will be any late arrivals at Goodison Park today.

Everton need a quality squad in order to boost their top-seven chances this term, and missing out on a quality player like Zaha is a huge blow.

Watford have ‘bid rejected’ for Rose
Celtic hoping to sign Greg Taylor

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye