Report: Everton’s move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha off, fans react

According to Sky Sports, Everton’s move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is off as the Selhurst Park outfit have ended their transfer business for the summer.
Wilfred Zaha is staying at Crystal Palace
— Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 8, 2019
#WilfredZaha to STAY @CPFC
90 minutes to #transfers deadline #CrystalPalace tells SkySports their summer business is done#RoyHodgson knows what he’s doing they say
Been glued to @SkySportsNews with my brother Javaid for this update #CPFC #Eagles #TransferDeadLineDay pic.twitter.com/lr2nFbvXjN
— Saima Mohsin (@SaimaMohsin) August 8, 2019
The Ivory Coast international emerged as a target for the Toffees in recent weeks, but they were prised out of a move.
Everton reportedly were willing to include players as makeweights in a deal in order to convince Palace to part with Zaha, but that wasn’t enough either.
The winger handed in a transfer request this morning, but it was too little, too late.
A lot of Everton fans are disappointed with the news, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:
Hope Brands had a plan B then
— EFC Mour (@EFCmour1878) August 8, 2019
Gutted
— Mikey Gordon (@mikey3112) August 8, 2019
Massive let down this window.
— Gary Montgomery (@gary2monty) August 8, 2019
Been sat watching deadline day all day to watch Zaha sign for Everton… gonna cry myself to sleep lads 🙃
— Aero Kieran (@KingKierxn) August 8, 2019
Abysmal transfer window. Squads weaker than when we ended the season
— Stu Yates (@stuyatesefc) August 8, 2019
Very disappointed with Brands and the team leaving it so late. The defence and midfield will be much weaker than last year.
— Aled Powell (@powella76) August 8, 2019
It's the hope that kills you. Same old same old.
— Peter Rea (@PMRea71) August 8, 2019
— Luke Fearnehough (@LukeFearnehoug2) August 8, 2019
now we look a little silly. Is there a plan for alternatives?
— Jimmy (@JimmyMillican) August 8, 2019
Manager Marco Silva wants to boost his attack despite already bringing in Italy international striker Moise Kean from Juventus, and was keen to get the deal for Zaha over the line.
Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn have been identified as Everton’s back-up plans should a move for the Palace star fall through.
However, with less than 35 minutes to go before the window shuts, it remains to be seen if there will be any late arrivals at Goodison Park today.
Everton need a quality squad in order to boost their top-seven chances this term, and missing out on a quality player like Zaha is a huge blow.