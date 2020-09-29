Report: Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti voted as the best manager in the history of PSG

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been voted as Paris Saint-Germain’s best coach of all time.

OFFICIAL: PSG’s 50-year awards have gone to Rai (best player), Luis Fernandez (best youth academy graduate) & Carlo Ancelotti (best coach). — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) September 29, 2020

The European powerhouse are celebrating 50 years of existence, and they have voted Rai as their best player of all time and Luis Fernandez as their best youth academy graduate.





Despite having the likes of Unai Emery, Fernandez, Just Fontaine and Gerard Houllier among the 26 managers in the club’s history, Ancelotti emerged as the best PSG manager, and such an accolade speaks volumes.

The Everton boss was in charge of the club from December 2011 to June 2013, winning 49 out of the 77 games he was in charge and losing just nine.

Ancelotti, 61, helped them win the 2012-13 Ligue 1 title, and that helped usher PSG into a new era.

They have failed to pick up the domestic title just once since then, and have established themselves as one of the biggest sides in Europe, reaching the final of the Champions League last season.

The Italian also won silverware at Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and he will be keen to do so at Everton after failing to at Napoli.

He joined the Toffees last December, and has won 13 out of 26 games thus far.

The Goodison Park outfit have won all of their opening four Premier League games of 2020-21, and Ancelotti will be keen to lead them to a top-six finish this season and challenge for silverware.