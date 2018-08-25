Report: Everton winger Ademola Lookman close to joining RB Leipzig

According to reports from The Mirror, Everton winger Ademola Lookman is all set to leave the Merseyside club before the end of this month.
The 20-year-old, who joined Everton from Charlton Athletic in 2017, was chased by German club RB Leipzig throughout the summer. And it seems they have finally brokered a deal after submitting a bid of around £25m – their fourth bid for the player – for Lookman.
The highly rated winger joined Leipzig in the January transfer window on loan, and scored five goals in 11 games for them. He was so impressive during his loan spell that the Bundesliga club decided to put up a record bid for his signature.
The report claims that Lookman was omitted from Everton’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth with his exit understood to be imminent.
Good move for all parties?
Marco Silva was keen to keep Lookman at the club. He said that he considers the player as the future of the club. It has to be said that Lookman didn’t agitate a move, nor did he speak out about leaving the club publicly.
Everton paid £11m for him, and from a financial point of view they will make a big profit from his transfer. On the other hand, they are about to lose a highly talented young winger who could have been an asset for the club.
The Toffees have enough depth in the wide areas following the arrivals of Richarlison and Bernard. Silva has accepted the fact that it is best for all concerned if Lookman is allowed to leave.