Report: Everton will treat March’s Merseyside derby as business as usual as Liverpool look to clinch title at Goodison Park 

Liverpool have won 24 out of 25 Premier League games this term and are a few wins away from clinching the title.
Ideally, the Reds are just six victories away from emerging as league winners having established a 22-point lead at the top of the table, but if Manchester City lose just once more and Liverpool maintain their winning run, they will have the chance to clinch the title when they visit Goodison Park to play Everton.
The Anfield outfit last won the top-flight title 30 years ago, and the opportunity to finally end that drought in a Merseyside derby at the home of their bitter rivals will be a massive delight.
Everton will definitely be keen to stop them and their fans will expect them to pull out all the stops to do so.
However, the Toffees are treating the fixture with a ‘business as usual’ approach, according to The Athletic’s Greg O’Keeffe.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side reckon the game could also be pivotal to their renewed hopes of European qualification after coming within two points of the top-seven.
Everton suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield in December, and it ended Marco Silva’s tenure at the club.
They squandered a huge chance to revenge a month later, losing 1-0 to a second-string Liverpool XI that consisted of three teenagers in the third round of the F.A Cup.
Everton are yet to secure victory against Liverpool since 2010, and it remains to be seen if they are capable of ending that run in March.