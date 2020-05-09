Report: Everton will sell Yannick Bolasie this summer

According to Football Insider, Everton will sell Yannick Bolasie in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that the Toffees have told the former Crystal Palace winger to find a new club this summer.
The DR Congo international winger is on loan at Sporting Lisbon from Everton at the moment and is scheduled to return to Goodison Park at the end of the season.
The 30-year-old winger reportedly does not feature in Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans going forward and will be sold at a knockdown price, which could be as little as £3 million.
Huge loss
Bolasie joined Everton from Premier League rivals Palace in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25 million.
If the Toffees sell the winger for just £3 million this summer, then it will represent a loss of £22 million for the Merseyside outfit.
Good signing for another club?
While Bolasie may have struggled to do well at Everton, he is a very good player who knows the Premier League well and was a success in the division with Palace.
A move to a mid-table club in the Premier League would make sense. Perhaps one of the clubs who will get promoted will sign Bolasie this summer.