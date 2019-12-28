Report: Everton will block Manchester United’s transfer bid for Richarlison

Sitting eighth in the Premier League, and four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, the transfer window once again is likely to take the centre stage for Manchester United.
Ole Gunnar Solkjaer has reportedly come up with a list of five attacking targets for the January window as the Red Devils boss is looking to bolster the squad.
Red Bull Salzburg hitman Erling Braut Haaland is top of the priority list while Everton winger Richarlison is also being targeted.
According to reports from the Mirror, Solkjaer could be left frustrated in his attempt to lure Richarlison to Old Trafford. Carlo Ancelotti, the new Toffees boss, sees the £70million-rated Richarlison as central to his plans for the club, and will have the final say on transfer dealings.
Since switching to Merseyside on a big-money transfer from Watford, Richarlison has established himself as an important player for his club and country.
The Brazilian started off as a wide left-winger but has showcased his versatility while playing as a centre forward as well. The 22-year-old has scored six goals and provided two assists for the Toffees in the Premier League so far.
Ancelotti asserted that taking Everton to the Champions League is the long-term goal and objective, and certainly, it won’t be achieved by selling his key players. Thereby, it is unlikely that United would be able to land Richarlison in January and only crazy money can soften Everton’s stance on the Brazilian.
Everton began their new era under Ancelotti with a hard-fought win against Burnley in their previous game. The Toffees will face Newcastle United next at St James’ Park on Saturday in the Premier League.