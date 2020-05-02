Report: Everton, West Ham, Newcastle, Leicester want Jesse Lingard

According to reports from 90 mins, a host of Premier League clubs are showing keen interest in signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Everton, West Ham, Newcastle United, and Leicester City are interested in signing Lingard who has struggled for form this season for the club.
The 26-year-old has failed to make an impact since the 2018 World Cup. He has endured a frustrating season without a goal or an assist in the league, and his future could be under threat if United sign players like Jadon Sancho or Jack Grealish.
Lingard currently has one year left on his current £75k-per-week deal at Old Trafford, but United have the option of extending this by 12 months. He is keen to stay at his boyhood club and fight for places, but the situation could change in the summer.
Everton will be looking to bolster their attacking midfield region but whether Lingard would massively improve the squad remains a big doubt.
Newcastle could show interest in him but the Magpies are likely to aim higher once their £300 million takeover is completed. Moreover, the club’s transfer targets could change if they can appoint someone like Mauricio Pochettino or Rafael Benitez.
West Ham could be an interesting option for Lingard, but their transfer plans would largely depend on whether they can avoid relegation this term.