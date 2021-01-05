Report: Everton were in contact with agents of Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik during the January transfer window.

The Toffees were in contact with the agents of the Turkey international weeks ago, and AS Roma have now joined the race.


Everton have started the 2020-21 Premier League campaign on an impressive note, winning nine and drawing two of their opening 16 games.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is looking to guide his side to a top-six finish so as to play European football next season and he is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Everton have 32-year-old
Seamus Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny as their right-back options, but Ancelotti has often used centre-back Mason Holgate in the position as a makeshift.

A new right-back appears to be part of the club’s plans this month and Celik will be a fine addition to their backline.

The 23-year-old has two goals and an assist for Lille this term, and while those numbers aren’t the most impressive, his quality is there for suitors to see.

With French top-flight clubs struggling financially after Mediapro, a TV rights holder, withheld two successive payments, Lille could be forced to sell some of their best players and may accept a knock-down price for Celik this month.

Whether Everton will make a move for the Turkish full-back in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but they surely could do with a new right-back capable of creating goalscoring chances in the final third, and it will be interesting to see who they will go for.