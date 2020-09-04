Report: Everton want Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen

According to golsmedia, Everton are interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen this summer.

Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to strengthen his options in the department and he reckons the Netherlands international can be a great addition to the team.





England international Jordan Pickford has been the Everton’s first-choice since his arrival from Sunderland in the summer of 2017, featuring in every of their Premier League games since.

However, he has struggled with consistency, remains prone to errors and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is already considering dropping him from the country’s starting XI.

Pickford has been responsible for 10 errors leading to goals in the Premier League since his arrival at Goodison Park Everton goalie, and he could do with quality competition to keep him on his toes.

Valencia are ready to sell Cillessen this summer as they need cash, but how much they want for the 31-year-old remains to be seen.

The Dutch goal joined them from Barcelona for £31 million last summer after playing 32 games in three seasons at the Nou Camp, winning two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey twice and the Spanish Super Cup.

Cillessen agreed a four-year contract with Valencia and has a buyout clause of £72 million.

Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on the goalie, but he could finally arrive on Merseyside after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tried to sign him in the summer of 2018.