Report: Everton want Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose plus cash in exchange for Lucas Digne

According to The Mirror, Everton want Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose plus some cash in exchange for Lucas Digne this summer.
Spurs boss manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the France international as he was last summer, and will now make a move after a lack of transfer funds blocked him from doing so when Barcelona made the defender available.
The Toffees spent £18 million to bring the former Paris Saint-Germain and AS Roma man to Goodison Park last summer, and he hit the ground running, displacing Leighton Baines and finishing 2018-19 as the club’s Player of the Year after scoring four league goals and assisting four others.
Digne’s performances have caught the eyes of Pochettino once again, but Everton believe he is now worth double the £18 million they spent on him, and will only consider letting him go to the North London club if Rose moves the other way.
While Spurs are open to letting the England international go, his impressive performances in the second-half of the campaign, especially in the Champions League, could see the Argentine boss change his mind.
Everton’s player-plus-cash demand is also expected to put off Tottenham, and manager Marco Silva will most likely still have one of his best players available for next season.
Two other foreign clubs, including Lyon, have also registered interest in Digne, but the Goodison Park outfit have nothing to fear with three years still left on his current contract.