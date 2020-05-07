Report: Everton want to sign Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga this summer

According to Quotidiano, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is ready to spend big on the signing of Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga this summer after missing out on him in January.
Goal reported back then that the Toffees were willing to battle Barcelona, Napoli, Inter Milan and Brighton for the signature of the former Chelsea winger, and it appears more competition has emerged for his services ahead of the summer transfer window.
AS Roma are also interested in landing Boga after he scored eight goals and registered four assists in 25 games for Sassuolo before the coronavirus pandemic halted football games across Europe’s major leagues.
Everton want to add quality attacking firepower to their squad this summer as they look to challenge for the top-six, and the 23-year-old fits the bill.
Chelsea sold Boga for £3.4 million in 2018 following several loan spells, but they inserted a £12.5 million buyback clause in the deal that can be exercised at any time.
While Frank Lampard’s side aren’t looking to bring him back to Stamford Bridge this summer, it’s believed they could re-sign him in order to sell him for a higher price as his market value has since increased.
Napoli had an offer of £17 million for the winger knocked back in January, and Everton will have to pay much more to have a chance of landing him.
Boga played just once for Chelsea and he could jump at the chance to prove that he is good enough for the English top-flight by sealing a move to Goodison Park.