Report: Everton want to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic today

According to Football Insider, Everton are looking to bring Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic to Goodison Park before the end of today’s transfer deadline as Bernard edges closer to joining Al Nasr for around £9 million.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti sees the Croatian international as the perfect replacement for the outgoing Brazilian, and it will be interesting to see whether they can complete a move for him in the coming hours.





Sportslens View

With Richarlison also struggling to impress so far this term, Everton could do with a quality forward on the wings in order to boost their chances of playing in Europe next season.

Perisic could be their man, but whether Inter will be keen to let him go remains to be seen.

Antonio Conte’s side are just two points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan after 20 league games, and they will need all hands on deck in the coming months if they want to win the title.

With 10 starts in 18 league appearances this term, the 31-year-old is far from being a guaranteed starter, and a goal and two assists have not done his chances any favour.

However, Perisic remains a huge threat up-front, and Everton’s attack could improve significantly with such a quality addition.

He spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring seven goals and assisting another six to help the Germans win the Bundesliga and Champions League titles.

Perisic brings the much-needed experience to the table if Everton land him, and he can always supply Dominic Calvert-Lewin with perfect goalscoring chances given his crossing and creative abilities.

With 42 goals and 38 assists in 189 games for Inter, the Croatian international should not have a problem hitting the ground running in the Premier League, and a move to England could appeal to him having come close to joining in the past.