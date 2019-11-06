Report: Everton want Oumar Niasse to go out on loan in January

According to reports from the Liverpool Echo, Everton are hoping to loan Oumar Niasse out during the January transfer window.
The 9-times capped Senegal international joined Everton during the summer of 2016 from Lokomotiv Moscow for a reported fee of £13.5 million, but he failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Goodison Park.
With only nine goals to his name in 39 appearances and loan spells at Hull City and Cardiff City in between, it is fair to say that he has endured a nightmare spell at the Merseyside club.
Niasse is way down the pecking order at the club under Marco Silva, and he is well out of the picture at the moment. He recently played for the Under-23 side, where he scored twice. However, it appears that Silva has no intention of taking another look at the 29-year-old.
The report claims that Everton are looking to loan him out in the January transfer window. His contract expires in the summer, and it seems he will spend the remaining few months elsewhere before moving on as a free agent.