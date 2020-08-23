Report: Everton want Fikayo Tomori on loan from Chelsea

Everton are interested in signing Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

It has been reported that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign the 22-year-old on a season-long loan deal from his former club Chelsea.





However, the Toffees have yet to find out if Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is willing to let the youngster leave Stamford Bridge on loan this summer, according to the report, which has added of interest from French club Rennes in the England international.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tomori made 15 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea last season, scoring one goal in the proces.

The 22-year-old central defender also provided one assist in four Champions League games, and he scored once in two FA Cup ties for the Blues, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Chelsea

Tomori is a very good defender and will improve in the coming years, but if he is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup at Chelsea, then he should look for a loan move away.

The England international did relatively well last season, and he needs to play regular first-team football at this stage of his career.